Constitution stood every test of time: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Constitution has stood every test of time, lauding it as "our guiding light".

Speaking in his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi noted that the next Republic Day will mark the 75th anniversary of the implementation of the Constitution.

"It is a matter of immense pride for all of us. The Constitution which its makers gave to us has stood every test of time. It is our guiding light, our guide," he said.

Modi said he reached this position in life because of the country's guiding document.

He asked people to visit the website constitution75.com which, he said, has been launched to link citizens with the constitutional heritage and legacy.

They can read the Constitution in different languages, ask questions and upload their videos leading to its preamble, he said.

His government, Modi said, has launched yearlong activities since the Constitution Day on November 26.

Opposition parties, especially the Congress, have accused his government of weakening the Constitution, a charge vehemently denied by the ruling BJP.

Modi has constantly highlighted his government's efforts to strengthen constitutional values and spirit and has, in turn, accused the main opposition Congress of subverting the country's guiding document whenever it was in power.