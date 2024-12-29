Haryana's ex-sarpanch launches 'AI friendly panchayat' campaign to boost rural governance

CHANDIGARH: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), a former sarpanch of Bibipur village in Jind district has launched a campaign titled 'AI Friendly Panchayat'. The initiative aims to leverage AI to improve governance, transparency, and accountability in rural areas.

The campaign launched recently, seeks to create awareness about the benefits of AI-powered panchayats and encourage village councils to adopt technology for better governance.

Jaglan, who transformed his native village Bibipur into a model village through innovative initiatives, said, “Every gram panchayat has to make a Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) to receive its funds from the government. This proposal must be uploaded online to access these funds. However, as the Panchayat Secretary is responsible for submitting the GPDP proposal, it often lacks details and clarity due to workload, leading to panchayats not receiving the proper funds they require. By using AI, this issue can be resolved.”

He further added, “Not only that, but under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), gram panchayats can also receive funds. Yet, many times, they do not receive these funds as the panchayats have to submit proposals online. Due to their inability to do so, they are deprived of these funds under CSR initiatives of the companies.”

Jaglan pointed out that AI can also help in branding panchayats, which is increasingly needed in the current scenario. “Social media is a powerful tool, but panchayats are unable to utilise it effectively due to a lack of awareness. Moreover, many panchayats are unable to apply for national awards as the forms have to be uploaded online. They lack the skills to fill out these forms, as earlier, the forms were submitted manually,” he claimed.