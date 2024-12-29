Heavy snowfall cuts off 100 Uttarakhand villages; schools closed till January 4
DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has been experiencing severe weather conditions for the past two days, with a persistent mix of rain and snowfall blanketing the region from the mountains to the plains.
Heavy snowfall in higher altitudes has significantly disrupted daily life, cutting off road access to nearly 100 villages and leaving residents confined to their homes.
According to the sources at state disaster management authority, "Lower-lying areas of the state are also witnessing continuous light to moderate rainfall, leading to a substantial drop in temperatures." In response to these harsh conditions, the district administration in the mountainous regions, including the state capital, has declared school closures until January 4.
The state is also grappling with a severe cold wave, as heavy snowfall has led to the closure of crucial routes, including the Badrinath highway and the road connecting Kumaon to the China border.
According to the Meteorological Department, "There may be some relief on Monday, with forecasts indicating sunshine in most areas." However, they also cautioned that "partly cloudy conditions may persist in certain mountainous regions."
As residents brace for the ongoing chill, authorities are working to assess and manage the impact of the harsh weather on transportation and daily life. The state has experienced a significant change in weather since Friday morning, following the activation of a fresh western disturbance.
As per local meteorological reports, "Most areas have been under a thick blanket of clouds throughout the day, with some regions witnessing rainfall while others experienced snowfall." Heavy snowfall has been reported in several high-altitude locations, including Chamoli, Badrinath Dham, Hemkund Sahib, Auli, and Gorson.
The recent weather conditions have prompted authorities to remain vigilant as they monitor the situation closely. Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer, Nandkishore Joshi stated, "Due to the snowfall, around 100 villages from Chamoli to Pithoragarh have been completely covered in snow, leading to the closure of access roads. The Badrinath Highway near Hanuman Chatti, the Joshimath-Malari Highway near Bhapakund, and the Ukhimath-Chopta Highway are all currently closed."
According to disaster management sources, over 150 workers and staff engaged in the ongoing master plan projects at the Badrinath Dham are currently trapped in their accommodations due to heavy snowfall. Additionally, reconstruction efforts at the Kedarnath Dham have also been affected by the adverse weather conditions. In Pithoragarh district, snowfall has been reported on the high Himalayan peaks of Munsiyari and Dharchula.
The lower regions of Kumaon have also experienced several rounds of rainfall. In the vibrant village of Gunji, snow accumulation has reached between four to five feet.
According to Dr. Bikram Singh, Director of the Meteorological Center, "Most areas of the state are likely to remain dry on Monday. However, there may be partial cloud cover in Bageshwar, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh, along with light rain and snowfall in some places."
Revenue sources say that the Tavaghat-Lipulekh route connecting to the China border has been closed near Boondi due to heavy snowfall. Additionally, the Tavaghat-Sobla-Darma route is closed beyond Boughling. Traffic has come to a standstill on the Thal-Munsiyari route due to heavy snowfall from Kalamuni to Balati.
According to reports by administrative sources, the continuous rainfall and hailstorms, along with snowfall, have severely affected the normal life in the lake city of Nainital. "Boating activities in the lake came to a complete halt during the rains," officials reported. The town has been experiencing intermittent rainfall for the past 18 hours.
There were several instances of hail, and snowflakes briefly fell in the higher regions. Residents have been compelled to stay indoors as temperatures continue to drop.
"Many tourists hoping for snowfall have been disappointed due to the lack of it," said a local hotelier. Speaking to TNIE, Digvijay Singh Bisht, President of the Nainital Hotel Association, told, "For the first time since the pandemic struck in 2020, we are witnessing an unprecedented rush of tourists in the picturesque town of Nainital. Not only is December 31 fully booked, but the upcoming weekend is also completely reserved."