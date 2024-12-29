Heavy snowfall cuts off 100 Uttarakhand villages; schools closed till January 4

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has been experiencing severe weather conditions for the past two days, with a persistent mix of rain and snowfall blanketing the region from the mountains to the plains.

Heavy snowfall in higher altitudes has significantly disrupted daily life, cutting off road access to nearly 100 villages and leaving residents confined to their homes.

According to the sources at state disaster management authority, "Lower-lying areas of the state are also witnessing continuous light to moderate rainfall, leading to a substantial drop in temperatures." In response to these harsh conditions, the district administration in the mountainous regions, including the state capital, has declared school closures until January 4.

The state is also grappling with a severe cold wave, as heavy snowfall has led to the closure of crucial routes, including the Badrinath highway and the road connecting Kumaon to the China border.

According to the Meteorological Department, "There may be some relief on Monday, with forecasts indicating sunshine in most areas." However, they also cautioned that "partly cloudy conditions may persist in certain mountainous regions."