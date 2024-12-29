Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after day-long closure due to snowfall

"The highway has been reopened today following the clearance of snow accumulated on various stretches of the road," a traffic official said.

The stranded vehicles along the highway are being cleared, he added.

"Passenger traffic is plying on the highway. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline, as overtaking may cause congestion," J-K Traffic Police said in an advisory.

It also advised commuters to drive cautiously, as the road is slippery between Banihal and Qazigund.