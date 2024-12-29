Maha Kumbh's message is unity, banishment of hate from society: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the upcoming 'Maha Kumbh' as the "Maha Kumbh of unity" as he asked people to return from the grand religious congregation with a resolve to banish hate and division from the society.

Speaking in his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi said, "Maha Kumbh ka sandesh ek ho pura desh" (Message from the Maha Kumbh should be that the entire country must be united).

He added, "Ganga ki aviral dhara, na bante samaj hamara" (Like the uninterrupted flow of Ganga, let our society remain one).

Noting the diversity of people visiting the mammoth congregation, which will be held in Prayagraj from January 13, he said there is no other example of such a sight of unity in diversity.

"Maha Kumbh's speciality lies not just in its vastness but also in its diversity," he said.

The mega-religious event is held every 12 years. Tens of millions of people congregate at the event, he said adding that saints, thousands of traditions, hundreds of sects and many akharas become its part.

"There is no discrimination anywhere. No one is big or small. Such a scene of unity in diversity will not be seen anywhere else in the world," he said.

"It is also the Maha Kumbh of unity. This time's Maha Kumbh will strengthen the mantra of Maha Kumbh of unity. When we participate in the Kumbh, let us bring along this resolve of unity with us. Let us also make a resolve to annihilate the feeling of division and hatred in the society," he added.

The prime minister said an AI chatbot will be deployed at the event for the first time, and the facility of digital navigation will help people reach different ghats, temples, and akharas of sadhus.

Information related to the Maha Kumbh will be available in 11 Indian languages through the AI chatbot, he said.