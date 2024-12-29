Migratory bird count declines in Indore; experts cite climate change, human activity as causes

BHOPAL: Arrival of migratory birds, particularly ducks and waders is declining significantly in India’s cleanest city Indore.

A comparison of data generated from the bird watch/bird race conducted by birders in December 2023 and December 2024 in Indore, has revealed decline in overall bird species count, including the birds migrating from Eurasian region (including Russia, Central Asian nations and Mongolia).

While the overall species sighting, which was 172 during the maiden bird race/bird watch in Indore in December 2023, declined to 165 during the same exercise in December 2024, the aggregate migratory duck counts dipped by over 20%.

Not just migratory ducks, but even the waders count declined in the same proportion as the ducks, with the waders count at birding hotspots like the Sirpur Wetland, falling to single digit count compared to the double digit counts of the previous year.