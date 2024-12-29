Police deploy lathi charge, water cannons to disperse protesting BPSC candidates in Patna

PATNA: Police resorted to mild lathi charge and used water cannons to disperse a large number of BPSC candidates when they were marching towards the Bihar Chief Minister's residence (CMR) in support of their demand for cancellation of the 70th preliminary test conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Thousands of BPSC aspirants assembled at the Gandhi Maidan and staged a sit-in-protest near JP roundabout in the state capital in the morning itself in response to Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor's call for ‘Chhatra Sansad’, demanding a re-examination of the 70th BPSC preliminary exams.

BPSC candidates, adamant on their demand to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss the impasse, broke through two barricades set up by the police near JP roundabout. Both police personnel and BPSC aspirants also had a minor scuffle at Gandhi Maidan. Police used a mild baton charge to disperse protesters as they attempted to march towards Dak Bungalow via Fraser Road.

Leaving nothing to chance, the district administration deployed a heavy security force and also put barricades near Hotel Maurya to stop protesters from marching ahead.