Punjab police foil target killings, arrest five gang members

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have thwarted possible target killings with the arrest of five members of the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Batth Gang, leading to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said here today that those arrested have been identified as Gurmeet Singh alias Rawal of Bhagwanpur village in Batala, Harpal Singh of Nurpur village in Gurdaspur, Lovepreet Singh alias NP of Nawapind village in Amritsar, Shamsher Singh alias Shera Passian, and Sandeep Singh alias Goli of Kot Khalsa in Amritsar.

The police teams recovered four weapons, including one sophisticated USA-made 9mm Glock pistol, two .32 bore pistols, and one country-made pistol, along with 15 live cartridges and three magazines. Additionally, a Hyundai Creta car without a number plate, used in the commission of the crime, was impounded.

Yadav said that during questioning, the arrested accused confessed that the seized weapons were supplied by Jaggu Bhagwanpuria through his associate, and they were planning to execute target killings on the instructions of Gangster Amritpal Batth.