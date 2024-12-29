Punjab police foil target killings, arrest five gang members

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have thwarted possible target killings with the arrest of five members of the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Batth Gang, leading to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.
Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said here today that those arrested have been identified as Gurmeet Singh alias Rawal of Bhagwanpur village in Batala, Harpal Singh of Nurpur village in Gurdaspur, Lovepreet Singh alias NP of Nawapind village in Amritsar, Shamsher Singh alias Shera Passian, and Sandeep Singh alias Goli of Kot Khalsa in Amritsar.
The police teams recovered four weapons, including one sophisticated USA-made 9mm Glock pistol, two .32 bore pistols, and one country-made pistol, along with 15 live cartridges and three magazines. Additionally, a Hyundai Creta car without a number plate, used in the commission of the crime, was impounded.
Yadav said that during questioning, the arrested accused confessed that the seized weapons were supplied by Jaggu Bhagwanpuria through his associate, and they were planning to execute target killings on the instructions of Gangster Amritpal Batth.
The arrested individuals are linked to multiple criminal cases, including attempted murder, illegal arms possession, and gang-related violence, he added.
He stated that important information has been revealed about the shooter involved in a recent targeted murder by the gang in the Tarn Taran area. Further investigations are ongoing to trace their backward and forward linkages.
Sharing details of the operation, Senior Superintendent of Police of Tarn Taran, Abhimanyu Rana, said that following an input about suspects travelling in a Hyundai Creta car, a police team led by Incharge CIA Staff Tarn Taran, Amandeep Singh, laid a naka at Jandiala to Tarn Taran road. The police successfully stopped the car, resulting in the immediate arrest of Gurmeet Singh alias Rawal, Lovepreet Singh alias NP, and Harpal Singh.
Further interrogation of the arrested accused led to the arrest of two more gang members, Shamsher Singh alias Shera Passian and Sandeep Singh alias Goli.
“This operation is a significant success in our ongoing efforts to curb gang activity in the region,” Rana said.
A case has been registered under Section 111 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Police Station Sadar Tarn Taran.