ADR analysis reveals Andhra CM Naidu richest, West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee poorest

NEW DELHI: With assets worth little over Rs 15 lakh and Rs 55 lakh respectively West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah are the poorest among 31 incumbents in states and barring these two all are crorepatis, as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is the richest with assets of worth over Rs 931 crore, find ADR and National Election Watch (NEW), which analysed their self-sworn affidavits.

More to these, the election-watch bodies have also found that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has the highest number of criminal cases filed against him with around 89 cases, 72 of which are serious IPC counts.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has just Rs 10 crore of liabilities, and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with Rs 51 crore assets stood third among the chief ministers with the highest assets. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prema Khandu is the second richest with assets worth over Rs 332 crore. But he topped the list of chief ministers with the highest liabilities, valued at Rs 180 crore. Siddaramaiah has liabilities valued at Rs 23 crore.

West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee has the lowest assets of Rs 15 lakh followed by Jammu and Kashmir’s Omar Abdullah with Rs 55 lakh and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Rs 1 crore. The total assets of 31 chief ministers are Rs. 1,630 crore.