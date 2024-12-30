Army Unit unveils Chatrapati Shivaji's statue in Eastern Ladakh; relevance questioned

In a bid to celebrate the unwavering spirit of Chhatrapati Shivaji's statue in Eastern Ladakh the local Indian Army Unit inaugurated a statue of the former ruler. But, it has become a reason for debate with some praising the step, while others, veterans and locals, questioning its relevance.

The Indian Army's Leh based Fire and Fury Corps posted on its X social media account "A majestic statue of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was inaugurated on the banks of Pangong Tso at an altitude of 14,300 feet."

"The towering symbol of valour, vision and unwavering justice was inaugurated by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, , GOC Fire and Fury Corps and Colonel of The Maratha Light Infantry. The event celebrates the unwavering spirit of the Indian ruler, whose legacy remains a source of inspiration for generations.", added the Corps.

Expressing his disapproval for the Army's step, Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin raised his concern in a tweet saying, "As a local resident, I must voice my concerns about the Shivaji statue at Pangong. It was erected without local input and I question its relevance to our unique environment and wildlife. Let's prioritise projects that truly reflect and respect our community and nature,"