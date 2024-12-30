Constitution stood test of time: PM

Terming the Constitution the “guiding light” to the country, he said, “The Constitution is our guiding light, our guide. It is on account of the Constitution that I am here today, being able to talk to you”.

Modi informed the audience about a special website named ‘constitution75.com’ created to connect the people with the legacy of Constitution on its 75 years of existence.

He also encouraged the people that the website created on the Constitution of India will help them to read the Preamble of Constitution in myriad languages.

The Prime Minister also dwelt upon the grandeur of Maha Kumbh, which is getting underway from January 13 for next 45 days in Prayagraj. Urging people to “annihilate the feeling of division and hatred in society”, he said, “The specialty of Maha Kumbh is not only in its vastness. It also lies in its diversity. Crores of people congregate for this event”.

He said the Maha Kumbh should send out a message that the entire country must be united.