Constitution stood test of time: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Constitution of India, describing it as a “guiding light” that has “stood the test of time in every sense of the term.”
He made these remarks during his monthly radio broadcast programme, “Maan Ki Baat,” which focused on the Constitution as the nation prepares to celebrate its 75th year on January 26, recognised as Republic Day.
“On the Janaury 26, 2025, our Constitution is completing 75 years. It is a matter of great honour for all of us. The Constitution, handed over to us by our Constitution-makers, has stood the test of time in every sense of the term,” The Prime Minister remarked.
Terming the Constitution the “guiding light” to the country, he said, “The Constitution is our guiding light, our guide. It is on account of the Constitution that I am here today, being able to talk to you”.
Modi informed the audience about a special website named ‘constitution75.com’ created to connect the people with the legacy of Constitution on its 75 years of existence.
He also encouraged the people that the website created on the Constitution of India will help them to read the Preamble of Constitution in myriad languages.
The Prime Minister also dwelt upon the grandeur of Maha Kumbh, which is getting underway from January 13 for next 45 days in Prayagraj. Urging people to “annihilate the feeling of division and hatred in society”, he said, “The specialty of Maha Kumbh is not only in its vastness. It also lies in its diversity. Crores of people congregate for this event”.
He said the Maha Kumbh should send out a message that the entire country must be united.
For the first time an AI chatbot will assist attendees, providing navigation to ghats, temples, and akharas in 11 Indian languages. He said that the entire areas of Kumbh have been covered with AI-powered cameras. It will help locate their missing kin.
Citing a WHO report, Modi highlighted the 80% reduction in malaria cases and deaths in India from 2015 to 2023. He praised efforts in Assam’s Jorhat, where community-driven initiatives have significantly curbed malaria.
Referring to a Lancet study, the PM said the Aayushman Bharat Yojana has enabled 90% of cancer patients to receive timely treatment. “Because of this scheme, poor patients who earlier avoided testing and treatment due to costs are now receiving support”, he said.
The PM also highlighted progress of India’s creative industries like films and others.
Speaking about WAVES, he said, “India will host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), a significant step in making the country a global hub for content creation”, he said, adding India’s the creator economy is bringing new energy to achieve $5 trillion economy.
The PM also spoke about the ‘Bastar Olympics, held for showcasing India’s traditions and culture.
Maha Kumbh of unity
Reflecting on how the Kumbh reflects unity in diversity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there is no place for any form of discrimination during the festival. “No one is big or small. Such a scene of unity in diversity will not be seen anywhere else in the world. Therefore, the Kumbh is also the Mahakumbh of unity,” Modi commented. The Prime Minister also dwelt upon the grandeur of the festival, which is getting underway from January 13 for next 45 days at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.