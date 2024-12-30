'Cracks on the walls, crusts peeling off...': PM's ambitious Light House Project in Rajkot in shambles

AHMEDABAD: The country's second Light House Project (LHP) in Rajkot is marred by complaints of corruption and substandard construction.
Constructed under the PM Awas Yojna, the project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself two years ago.
The first LHP is located in Chennai.
Built at a staggering cost of Rs 118 crores, the Rajkot project comprises 1,144 flats, touted to be constructed using advanced German technology. However, instead of fulfilling its promise, the only such project in Gujarat has left locals grappling with persistent issues like moisture, cracks, crumbling walls, and overflowing drains.
Despite repeated appeals to the administration, no action has been taken, prompting residents to threaten protests to demand accountability.
The Light House Project in Rajkot comprises 1,144 houses across 11 towers of 13 floors, each tower spread over 6,741.66 sq.m. With eight flats per floor. Each house costs Rs 10.39 lakh, funded by Rs 5.50 lakh from the Central Government, Rs 1.50 lakh from the State Government, and Rs 3.39 lakh paid by beneficiaries.
The flats were handed over to the deserving people two years ago by the Prime Minister himself.
However, the project's promises now appear overshadowed by allegations and concerns from its residents.
“There are a total of 1,144 flats in the Light House project in Rajkot, and most of them have severe dampness issues,” said Jaideep Bhatt, a resident of the project, during a media interaction. “
"In just two years, cracks have started appearing on the walls, crusts are peeling off, and drains are overflowing. Some electric points don’t even have holders, and there are no shades on the windows. These problems have made life extremely difficult for us.”
Bhatt further alleged discrepancies between what was promised and what was delivered.
“As per the brochure, we were supposed to get lights, fans, and safety doors, but none of these have been provided. The sample flats shown to us were completely different from the ones handed over to the beneficiaries,” he claimed.
The lack of promised amenities has left residents feeling deceived.
“During the rainy season, water continuously leaks into the house from the terrace walls,” Bhatt added. “Despite repeated representations to the builder and the administration, no action has been taken to address these issues. It feels like no one is listening to us.”
Frustrated residents have voiced their concerns, but the silence from authorities has only fueled their anger and desperation
The BJP MLA Darshita Shah asserted that last year’s complaints, including key issues, had been resolved and assured, “Any remaining concerns will be addressed promptly.”
"This is the Prime Minister's dream project in a prime area of Rajkot, provided to beneficiaries at a nominal rate," Darshita Shah added. She noted its importance as an affordable housing scheme and highlighted resolving past complaints about an Anganwadi, a community hall, and water and sewage issues. "If new concerns arise, I will address them promptly," she assured.
Light House Project Under Scrutiny: Key Highlights
• Location & Cost: Built near Raigad, Rajkot, at a cost of ₹118 crore.
• Project Overview: 1,144 houses across 11 towers (13 floors each), with towers spanning 6,741.66 sq.m.
• Funding Structure:
1. Rs 5.50 lakh from Central Government
2. Rs 1.50 lakh from State Government
3. Rs 3.39 lakh paid by beneficiaries
• Amenities Promised: Vitrified tiles, piped gas, cabinets, good ventilation, light, and two toilets per flat.
• Technology Used: Promoted as a German construction marvel.
• Current Issues: Allegations of poor-quality materials raised by residents just two years after completion.