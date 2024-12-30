Defence focus in ’25: Integrated theatre commands, big-ticket procurements

NEW DELHI: The country’s defence is at the cusp of a major overhaul, with preparations going on to not only make major organisational changes but also tweak policy for procurement to scale up capabilities.

The proposal to materialise the Integrated Theatre Commands (ITC) being made under the Chief of Defence Staff in concurrence with the Chiefs of Staff of the Army, Navy and Air Force has reached an advanced stage and is expected, after the vetting by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to be ratified by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

The proposal has 198 initiatives to achieve restructuring, which will be a long-drawn process. The defence of the country will be looked after by three ITCs with the concept of ‘One Border One Force’.