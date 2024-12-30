Ending China standoff high point in ’24 foreign policy, Bangla poses a challenge

NEW DELHI: In a year marked by geopolitical tensions, India and China ended an over four-and-a-half-year border standoff and announced steps to reduce mistrust even as New Delhi faced fresh challenges after deposed Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina fled the country in the face of a mass movement against her rule.

The year 2024 saw India navigating the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

New Delhi is readying its approach in dealing with US President-elect Donald Trump’s second term amid fears that his policy approach relating to trade and tariff may have profound implications for international trade.