ISRO's PSLV-C60 lifts off with SpaDeX spacecraft from Sriharikota

SRIHARIKOTA: Two spacecraft that would aid ISRO in demonstrating space docking, a critical technology for future space missions got separated successfully and were placed into the desired orbit late on Monday, ISRO said.

"PSLV C60 mission accomplished as of SpaDeX spacecraft is considered," said Mission director M Jayakumar.

ISRO chief S Somanath said the rocket has placed the satellites in the right orbit of 475 km circular orbit, after over 15 minutes of flight.

"So, as far as we are concerned, the rocket has placed the spacecraft in the right orbit and the Spadex satellites have moved one behind the other, and over the period of time, it will pick up further distance, travel about 20 km away and then the rendezvous and docking process will start. And we hope that the docking process can happen in another one week and the nominal time is going to be approximately January 7," he said in his address from the Mission Control Center.