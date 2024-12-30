Kashmir heading for 2 more snow spells in first week of Jan: MeT office

“Till last week, tourists used to return disappointed as there was no snow. Now after the season’s first snowfall, people want to visit Kashmir and enjoy the snowfall live,” he said.

Kralayari said the humanity and hospitality displayed by Kashmiris during the snowfall by opening their doors and mosques for stranded tourists has sent a positive message outside. “It has promoted Kashmir in a big way and we are hopeful of increased tourist flow in the coming days,” he said.

All the tourist destinations in the Valley, including the ski resort of Gulmarg, Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Sonamarg in central Kashmir are covered with a thick blanket of snow and giving a feel of “winter wonderland”.

Tour operator Zahoor Ahmed Qari said the snowfall will boost Kashmir tourism with greater tourist footfall.