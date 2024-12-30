Kashmir heading for 2 more snow spells in first week of Jan: MeT office

SRINAGAR: After the season’s first major snowfall, Kashmir is expected to experience two more snow spells in the first week of January. The snowfall is likely to boost the tourism sector and attract more visitors, including international tourists, to the snow-covered landscape, according to a meteorological department.
The official said a feeble Western Disturbance would hit Kashmir on January 1-2. “It may cause light snow at scattered places. Another moderate WD would hit the Valley on January 3-6. It will cause light to moderate snowfall at many places and moderate to heavy snowfall at isolated upper reaches of Kashmir,” he added.
After a long dry spell, Srinagar and other parts of the Valley experienced season’s first and major snowfall on Friday. The heavy snowfall disrupted the normal life and disconnected Kashmir’s air and surface link for two days. Both the air and surface link were restored and train service resumed.
The tour operators say that after the snowfall and prediction of more, queries from tourists intending to visit the place have increased. Sajjad Ahmed Kralayari, Secretary General Travel Agents Association of Kashmir said they are receiving a good number of queries from the interested people.
“Till last week, tourists used to return disappointed as there was no snow. Now after the season’s first snowfall, people want to visit Kashmir and enjoy the snowfall live,” he said.
Kralayari said the humanity and hospitality displayed by Kashmiris during the snowfall by opening their doors and mosques for stranded tourists has sent a positive message outside. “It has promoted Kashmir in a big way and we are hopeful of increased tourist flow in the coming days,” he said.
All the tourist destinations in the Valley, including the ski resort of Gulmarg, Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Sonamarg in central Kashmir are covered with a thick blanket of snow and giving a feel of “winter wonderland”.
Tour operator Zahoor Ahmed Qari said the snowfall will boost Kashmir tourism with greater tourist footfall.