Magicwin betting app scam: ED finds promoters earned more than 50% profit

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has revealed that the alleged online betting website ‘Magicwin’ owned by Pakistani nationals has earned profits that were more than 50 per cent of the total deposits made by the betting players.

A source in the ED said that the agency sleuths have so far found that the total scam amounts to more than Rs 1000 crore of which almost 50 per cent were allegedly rerouted to promoters’ accounts through merchant accounts of various shell companies maintained with payment gateways/aggregators. The amounts are also allegedly transferred though domestic money transfers, he added.

“The agency has so far seized more than 50 bogus companies and over 100 fake bank accounts and it is estimated that the total scam amounts to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore,” the source said.

Earlier this month, the ED sleuths conducted searches under the provisions of the PMLA at 21 locations in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi as part of its probe into the case. The alleged betting site is accused of illegally broadcasting the cricket Men’ T20 World Cup matches.