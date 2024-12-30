Massive protests sweep Rajasthan as Bhajan Lal government abolishes nine newly-formed districts

JAIPUR: Rajasthan is witnessing widespread protests following the Bhajan Lal government's controversial decision to abolish nine of the 17 districts established during the Gehlot administration.

Citizens across these nine districts are voicing their dissent, with warnings of intensified agitation if the government fails to reverse its decision.

Meanwhile two days after the cabinet decision over this move the Bhajanlal government in Rajasthan has issued the formal notification for scrapping nine districts and three divisional headquarters which were created by the former Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot in 2023.

Under the notification, any changes in the districts were possible only till December 31 and with the formal notification being issued possibilities of any further change in the number of districts being changed are unlikely to be changed.

Massive protests have surfaced across the districts. In Sanchore, protesters blocked roads, leading to the closure of private schools on January 7. Local Congress leaders have gone as far as threatening self-immolation to demand the restoration of the districts.