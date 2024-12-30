Massive protests sweep Rajasthan as Bhajan Lal government abolishes nine newly-formed districts

JAIPUR: Rajasthan is witnessing widespread protests following the Bhajan Lal government's controversial decision to abolish nine of the 17 districts established during the Gehlot administration.
Citizens across these nine districts are voicing their dissent, with warnings of intensified agitation if the government fails to reverse its decision.
Meanwhile two days after the cabinet decision over this move the Bhajanlal government in Rajasthan has issued the formal notification for scrapping nine districts and three divisional headquarters which were created by the former Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot in 2023.
Under the notification, any changes in the districts were possible only till December 31 and with the formal notification being issued possibilities of any further change in the number of districts being changed are unlikely to be changed.
Massive protests have surfaced across the districts. In Sanchore, protesters blocked roads, leading to the closure of private schools on January 7. Local Congress leaders have gone as far as threatening self-immolation to demand the restoration of the districts.
The unrest has extended to the BJP’s own ranks, as the president of Anupgarh’s city board and several officials resigned in protest. Meanwhile, the Bikaner-Sriganganagar National Highway No. 911 was blocked for over two hours on Sunday, causing significant disruption.
The Sangharsh Samiti has announced an indefinite closure of Anupgarh’s markets until their demands are met, along with a prolonged sit-in outside the collectorate. Similarly, protests are escalating in Neemkathana, where agitators have threatened to disrupt train services. A massive demonstration, led by Neemkathana MLA Suresh Modi, took place at the Collectorate. The Vyapar Mahasangh has also declared an indefinite shutdown of Neemkathana’s markets, which have remained closed since Monday morning.
Adding to the controversy, a statement by BJP state president Madan Rathore has gone viral on social media. Initially remarking, "Once new districts are created, who can end them?"
Rathore later defended the government’s decision, claiming that the districts were created by the Gehlot administration merely to please MLAs and secure a fragile government majority. He asserted that even Gehlot would not have retained these districts had he returned to power.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior Congress leaders have strongly condemned the decision. Gehlot labelled the BJP government’s rationale for abolishing the districts as "unjust".
He vowed to visit the abolished districts to connect with affected citizens, emphasising that his administration not only announced the districts but also allocated resources, appointed officers, and created new opportunities for government jobs. He warned that rolling back these districts would reduce IAS and RAS cadre posts, limiting career advancement for government employees.
Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara has announced a state-wide protest starting January 1 if the districts are not reinstated. With emotions running high and political leaders exchanging fiery statements, the situation in Rajasthan remains tense.
With the government issuing the notification and clarifying its determination to scrap nine new districts and the popular agitations in the nine districts with opposition criticising the move the row over dissolving nine districts is likely to intensify in the nine districts.