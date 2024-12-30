Missing Kerala student's body found in Scotland river

LONDON: The body of a 22-year-old Indian student missing since earlier this month has been found in a river in Scotland and her family has been informed while formal identification is awaited.

Santra Saju from Kerala was enrolled at the Heriot-Watt University in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said in a statement over the weekend that they were made aware of a body in a river near Newbridge, a village near Edinburgh.

"Around 11. 55am on Friday, December 27, 2024, police were made aware of a body found in the water near to Newbridge," Police Scotland said.

"Formal identification has still to take place however the family of Santra Saju, 22, has been informed. The death is not believed to be suspicious," the police said.