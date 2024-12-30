More patients with vertigo turning to social media for advice, says study

Most inquiries came from middle-aged adults, accounting for 54 per cent of the total submissions. Children followed, representing 27 per cent of the questions posed. Meanwhile, elderly patients contributed 19 per cent of the queries. Notably, 65 per cent, of these inquiries came from women.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, professor and head of neurology department, Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, and the lead author of the study, said it is absolutely fine if patients browse through social media to gain knowledge about their illness.

“The digital era has completely transformed the practice of medicine. Patients are increasingly using online platforms to discuss their medical conditions. Patients have many doubts and queries, and sometimes they are not able to get appointments on time or are not able to get answers from doctors. So they turn to social media for answers,” said Dr Kumar, known by his X handle Hyderabaddoctor.