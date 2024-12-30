NC faces setback as govt excludes Sheikh Abdullah's birthday and July 13 from 2025 holiday list

SRINAGAR: In a setback for the ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has released a list of 28 gazetted holidays for 2025, but the list does not include holidays on the birthday of NC founder and former CM Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, on December 5, or "Martyrs Day" on July 13.

The NC, in its poll manifesto, had pledged to restore the gazetted holiday on July 13, which, until the scrapping of Article 370, was observed as “Martyrs Day” in J&K with official functions.

The party also vowed to restore the holiday on December 5, the birthday of party founder and former J&K PM and CM Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

In 2020, the Lt Governor administration revoked the holiday on July 13 ("Martyrs Day") and Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary. Later, the government included Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday on September 23 and the landing of troops in J&K on October 26, 1947, as a gazetted holiday. It is now being observed as Accession Day.