Not present at ashes immersion of ex-PM to ensure privacy to family: Congress

NEW DELHI: With the BJP criticizing the grand old party leaders for not accompanying former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's family during the immersion of his ashes in the Yamuna, the Congress on Monday said it was to ensure privacy to them.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the senior leaders did not accompany the family to gather and immerse the ashes of Dr Singh "out of our deference to the privacy of the family".

He said after the cremation of our beloved departed leader, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family at their residence here.

"After discussing with them, it was felt that since the family did not get any privacy at the time of the cremation and some extended family members could not reach the pyre site, it would be appropriate to give them some privacy for the 'Phool Chunana' and the immersion of the ashes which is an emotionally painful and difficult ceremony for close family members," Khera said in a statement.

There has been a bitter war of words between the Congress and the ruling BJP over the performing of Dr Singh's last rites and over the setting up of a memorial in memory of the former prime minister.