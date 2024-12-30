Ram temple construction likely to get over by June next year: Construction committee chairman

LUCKNOW: The construction of Ram Mandir complex is expected to be completed within the first six months of 2025. This was established after the conclusion of a two-day meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee in Ayodhya this weekend.

While interacting with media persons on Monday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra said that the committee was setting weekly goals to complete the temple complex construction. Speeding up the construction work before the first anniversary of the consecration of Ram Lalla in the sanctorum-sanctorum of the upcoming temple.

Misra added that the construction work would be sped up from January which was a significant month as it would mark the first anniversary of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony and with the Mahakumbh celebrations in Prayagraj, it would draw huge crowd in Ayodhya as well.

"We were told yesterday that the construction work is ongoing, speedily. The construction is going on in full swing. January is essential also because it marks the first anniversary of Pran Pratishtha and also because the Mahakumbh is set to begin which will draw large crowds. In view of that, we will try our best to complete the construction within the stipulated time frame. We are now setting up weekly goals to complete the construction, which also helps us assess the work done. We are hopeful that we will complete the construction within the first six months of 2025," Misra said to the media persons.

Earlier, Misra announced that the construction work would be over by June 2025, with rising tower construction being checked for aviation safety.

Misra also added that said, "We are committed to completing all construction work by June 2025, except for the ramparts and shoe racks, which are estimated to go on till September 2025."

"The upcoming museum will have 85 murals. Work on 60 murals has already begun, and 21 murals, including six of Lord Ram have been completed... New titanium lattices are being made for the Parikrama on the ground, first and second floors," Misra added. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22.