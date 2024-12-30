Rash driving claims 983 lives this year in Uttarakhand: Data

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has recorded 983 fatalities attributed to rash driving and speeding in 2024. Official reports indicate that the majority of accidents in the state have been linked to reckless behaviour, with a notable increase observed not only in the plains but also in the mountainous regions.

In the Himalayan state, which spans an area of nearly 55,000 square kilometres and is covered by 70% forests, 983 people have lost their lives in 1,594 road accidents this year, according to data from the traffic directorate.

“Government statistics reveals that a shocking 1,353 of these accidents were attributed to reckless driving, resulting in the deaths of 825 people,” a traffic police department official said. “The data highlights a critical issue. Rash driving and overspeeding continue to be major contributors to road fatalities in our state,” the official said. The department also reported that 1,209 people sustained injuries due to reckless driving and overspeeding.

While this year’s figures show a slight increase compared to 2023, which recorded 1,520 accidents with 946 fatalities and 1,369 injuries, there has been a noticeable decline in number of injuries this year.

Speaking to this newspaper, inspector general of police (traffic) Arun Mohan Joshi addressed the alarming rise in traffic accidents in the state. “We are conducting a deep study of all major accidents that have occurred in the state in the past,” Joshi said, emphasising that accident-prone areas and black spots have already been identified.

In a proactive approach, he added, “We have communicated with the superintendents of police of all 13 districts to ensure that they collaborate with the authorities concerned to implement corrections and improvements at these hotspots.”

Joshi also highlighted ongoing efforts to tighten road traffic regulations. “We are examining major accidents to implement stricter regulations,” said IG Joshi.