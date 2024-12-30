RJD leader Tejashwi rules out possibility of alliance with ruling JD(U) for upcoming assembly elections

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday ruled out the possibility of ties with ruling Janata Dal (United) led by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

"Doors of RJD for Nitish Kumar's JD(U) are closed," he said in response to a media query in Sitamarhi.

The RJD leader was in Sitamarhi on Monday as part of ongoing interaction with the party workers programme. Tejashwi said that Nitish Ji is unable to run the state properly.

"He is a tired man. The question of ties with JD(U) does arise," he said, adding that the remarks of two party leaders--Bhai Birendra and Shakti Singh Yadav--were not the official statement of the party on the issue.