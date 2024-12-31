Armed forces to adopt cross-service ADCs from January 2025 as step towards theatre commands

NEW DELHI: In yet another step to integrate the personnel of the Armed Forces the Chiefs of Staff of the Army, Navy and Air Force have unanimously agreed for cross posting of their personal staff in the form of Aide-de-Camps (ADCs) from the other services.

As per the sources so far the service chiefs were not only getting their ADCs from their services but also from the units to which they felt connected in a special way.

"This change has been adopted by all the three service chiefs from 01 Jan 2025 signaling the major changes coming in 2025.", said sources, "It may appear a small step but it is one of the biggest signalings for transforming Defence Forces."

To begin with the Army Chief will get the ADC also from the Air Force, Air Chief from the Indian Navy and the Navy Chief from the Army. This step, among the many, is in consonance with comprehensive changes being made by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) led by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, under a long-term plan which will ultimately shape into the Integrated Theatre Commands (ITCs). Under the Human Resource (HR) reforms being undertaken, the first set of cross-postings of junior officers was executed in mid-2023, with mid-level and senior officers being placed in important billets in mid-2024.