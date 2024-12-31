As Manipur CM apologises for ethnic conflict, Congress asks why PM Modi can't do the same; Biren Singh reacts

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday accused the Congress of indulging in politics in his apology to the people of the state over ethnic violence, and asserted that his statement was a "sincere act of expressing grief" for the citizens who have been displaced and have become homeless.

He also alleged that Manipur is "in turmoil because of the past sins committed by the Congress".

Singh, in the post on X, said, "The apology I extended today was a sincere act of expressing my grief for the people who have been left displaced and become homeless. As a chief minister, it was an appeal to forgive and forget what had happened. However, you brought politics into it."

The chief minister also said, "Everyone, including yourself, is aware that Manipur is in turmoil today because of the past sins committed by the Congress, such as the repeated settlement of Burmese refugees in Manipur and the signing of the SoO Agreement with Myanmar-based militants in the state, spearheaded by @PChidambaram_IN during his tenure as the Home Minister of India."

Earlier in the day, Singh apologised for the ethnic conflict in Manipur, which claimed over 250 lives and rendered thousands homeless since May 2023, appealing to all communities to forget and forgive past mistakes and live together in a "peaceful" and "prosperous" state.