Cleaning staff performs ECG at civic hospital in Mumbai, probe sought

A cleaning staff administered ECG to a patient at a civic hospital in Mumbai.

The incident took place at Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi a few days ago. A video of the incident has gone viral. In the video, a former local corporator Ruksana Siddiqui is seen confronting the hospital staffer, who claims he is regularly instructed by the hospital to perform ECGs despite lacking formal training, TOI reported.

Following this an advocate Abid Abbas Sayyed has sent a legal notice to the state authorities seeking an investigation into the incident.

According to advocate Abid Abbas Sayyed, the incident was a gross violation of medical protocol and highlighted the lack of accountability at the medical facility. In his notice, Sayyed drew attention to a woman being administered an ECG by a uniformed, male member of the hospital’s cleaning staff, a procedure that should only be conducted by qualified medical personnel, the Hindustan Times reported.

The hospital authorities meanwhile claimed that the individual who conducted the ECG was "educated and qualified" enough to conduct the procedure.

A senior doctor of the hospital was quoted as saying by TOI that there is at least a 35 percent vacancy in the hospital and BMC needs to address this urgently.