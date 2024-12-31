ED bribery case: CBI registers two FIRs against agency’s assistant director, other officials

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two FIRs against the Enforcement Directorate officers including an Assistant Director and a few senior officers posted in Shimla for demanding and accepting bribes, sources said.

The first case involved an alleged bribe amount worth Rs 85 lakh and the second one Rs 80 lakh, sources added.

They said that the alleged bribery scandal involved ED’s assistant director posted in Himachal Pradesh’s capital city and the officer had escaped during a trap operation conducted by the the CBI last week.

A source in the CBI said, “The agency has now registered two FIRs with one pertaining to alleged bribe demand of Rs 85 lakh and another of Rs 80 lakh from the promoters of educational institutes in Himachal Pradesh.”

The promoters, who were also the complainant in the case, had addressed a press conference in Shimla and accused the assistant director of allegedly calling them to office, torturing them and demanding bribes.

The sources said the CBI has three suspects under scanner in the case with the brother of the accused and a middleman already arrested, while the officer is understood to be on the run and has not joined the investigation so far.