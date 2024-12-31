Elderly woman loses Rs 1. 25 crore to cyber fraudsters in digital arrest case

MUMBAI: A 68-year-old woman was duped of Rs 1.25 crore by cyber fraudsters who coerced her into paying the money by accusing her of being involved in a financial fraud, police said on Tuesday.

The victim is a resident of Goregaon city and lives with her husband.

In her complaint lodged at the cyber police station of the crime branch in November, she received a call from an unidentified woman, who introduced herself as an executive of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), an official said.

She threatened the victim of filing a case for not clearing off her credit card dues and asked her to speak to Hyderabad police.

The caller then transferred her number to another man, who posed himself as a police officer.

The man claimed that her credit card was used in financial fraud of Rs 500 crore at Hyderabad and Rs 20 lakh was deposited into her account.