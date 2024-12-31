Flash Back 2024: We, the people!

Colonial Vs Desi

‘For things going wrong, don’t blame British’

NEW DELHI: The Constitution borrows from the Government of India Act of 1935, but it differs from it substantially, too. If India inherited rule of law and due process doctrines from the British, remember that fundamental rights, accountable government, popular sovereignty and democracy are indigenous without colonial credentials.

The biggest argument to counter the colonial continuity component is this: parties of all hues that fought for ridding India of the colonials briefly contested provincial polls and formed governments and passed laws while being part of the colonial state.

Were the laws they passed colonial? These governments passed legislation when Indian citizens and their leaders were subject to the British colonial Constitution. They led a freedom movement against the colonials while working under the latter’s colonial framework.

Yes, there is substantial colonial continuity. The civil service and police which were tools of colonial control did survive, and thrive, in post-colonial period. For, law and order, administration and governance, and their institutions are mandatory whether a colonial or a post-colonial is in power.

Father of the Constitution BR Ambedkar had the word so many years ago: “By independence, we have lost the excuse of blaming the British for anything going wrong. If hereafter things go wrong, we will have nobody to blame except ourselves.”

‘Time to remove colonial mindset in letter & spirit’

NEW DELHI: The second of the ‘panch paraan’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked of on August 15, 2022 referred to discarding the colonial mindset in law and spirit.

Conservatives have always argued the Constitution is a colonial document because it copied much from the Government of India Act, 1935. Some said a colonial mindset made the Constitution a prescriptive document, assuming, like the British, that Indians cannot govern themselves and need to be governed.

In later years, when the BJP came to power, the Constitution underwent changes to meet its objectives by following the parliamentary process. The Constitution was amended to get rid of Article 370 in Kashmir. Havelock Island is now called Swaraj Dweep. Triple Talaq was declared unconstitutional.

Simultaneously, the BJP undertook exercises to erase the colonial mindset. It Indianised names of institutions, roads, buildings, official procedures, even islands, to relieve them of colonial nomenclature. Raj Path became Kartavya Path. Subhas Chandra Bose replaced King George V at India Gate. The Navy got a new ensign. Three British-period criminal laws got Hindi names.

Swarajya magazine has the last word: “One problem with the Indian Constitution is that it was entirely conceived and written in a foreign language, English, which means its interpretation will also be alien to our culture even if our courts are Indian.”