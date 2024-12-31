Four workers killed in fire at steel plant in Surat

SURAT: Four workers were killed and another one was injured in a fire at a steel plant in Hazira industrial area in Gujarat's Surat on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's (AM/NS India's), Surat Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gehlot said.

"We have learnt that the fire spread in one section of the plant after burning coal suddenly spilled over. The resultant blaze killed four laborers, who were on a lift at that time in the plant," he said.

Further probe into the incident will be carried out by the police as well as the factory inspector, he said.

An official of the Hazira police station said no accidental death report has been filed so far.