From logistics to innovation, India improves rankings in 10 yrs: Govt

NEW DELHI: Over the past decade, India has cemented its position as the world’s fifth-largest economy, demonstrating progress in areas ranging from logistics and innovation to security and cyber security, government sources said.
“Achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership have propelled India’s global rankings and redefined its role in the international arena,” a government statement said. Between 2015 and 2018, India experienced a jump of 42 places in the ease of doing business index, emerging as an attractive destination for investment.
On the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI), India improved its rank from 71st in 2014 to 39th in 2018, driven by developments in infrastructure, market size, and innovation, the statement said.
In 2022, India’s aviation safety oversight mechanism climbed to 48th position from 102nd, surpassing China, Israel, and Denmark. By 2024, India had further consolidated its global standing with remarkable achievements. In 2024, India ranked among the top four nations with the largest foreign exchange reserves, surpassing $700 billion.
Between April 2014 and September 2024, the nation recorded FDI inflows of $709.84 billion, accounting for nearly 69% of the overall inflows over the past 24 years. “In manufacturing, India emerged as the world’s second-largest producer of crude steel, trailing only China, and also secured the second position in mobile phone production, solidifying its status as a manufacturing hub,” the statement said.
In the Global Innovation Index 2024, India improved to 39th place, a rise from 81st in 2015, establishing itself as a global innovation hub. India also advanced by 11 spots in the Network Readiness Index 2024, ranking among the top 50 countries. The country now leads globally in AI talent, ICT services exports, and AI scientific publications, while ranking second in FTTH (Fibre to the Home) subscriptions and mobile internet traffic.
According to the QS World University Rankings- Asia 2025, seven Indian institutions are now among the top 100.