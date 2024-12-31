From logistics to innovation, India improves rankings in 10 yrs: Govt

NEW DELHI: Over the past decade, India has cemented its position as the world’s fifth-largest economy, demonstrating progress in areas ranging from logistics and innovation to security and cyber security, government sources said.

“Achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership have propelled India’s global rankings and redefined its role in the international arena,” a government statement said. Between 2015 and 2018, India experienced a jump of 42 places in the ease of doing business index, emerging as an attractive destination for investment.

On the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI), India improved its rank from 71st in 2014 to 39th in 2018, driven by developments in infrastructure, market size, and innovation, the statement said.