'Human casualties, widespread violence...': 2024 has been a year of turmoil for Manipur

IMPHAL: The year 2024 was not kind to the people of Manipur as it witnessed another year of turmoil. The ethnic violence between Kukis and Meiteis which began in May 2023 continues to this day.

The civilians witnessed human casualties, widespread violence, mob attacks and drone strikes as the divide between the Meitei community in the valley and the Kuki tribes in the hills deepened in 2024.

Long gone are the days when Manipur was known for its cultural harmony as the state is now going through its deepening divisions, with thousands displaced and communities living in constant fear.

There is no light in the end of the tunnel as these tensions show no signs of easing and peace remained a far cry in the year gone by.

The year 2024 started on a violent note for the people of Manipur. Four villagers were gunned down by cadres of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army in Thoubal district on January 1.

This incident, linked to disputes over money collected through illegal drug trade, was followed by the state government imposing prohibitory orders in all five valley districts.

Soon after this, a month later, armed miscreants vandalised the property of additional SP Moirangthem Amit Singh at Wangkhei Tokpam in Imphal East district, abducting him and one of his escorts. They were later rescued from Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai area in Imphal West district, about 5 km from the incident site.

Amid the tension between Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities, the nation witnessed an intense political battle- the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first phase of polling in Manipur witnessed widespread violence, including incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths, and allegations of booth capturing from multiple parties. While the second phase of polls passed off peacefully.