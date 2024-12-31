Main accused in MP gold, cash haul fears for life

BHOPAL: The Enforcement Directorate raid at the premises of crorepati ex-constable of Madhya Pradesh transport department, Saurabh Sharma and associates, led to Rs 33 crore-plus movable and immovable assets.

The searches at eight premises of Sharma, his key aides Chetan Singh Gaur and Sharad Jaiswal, and others helped ED trace movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 33 crore.

The search happened close on the heels of a money laundering case against Sharma and Gaur. Investigations led to details of bank accounts and properties which showed Sharma had bought properties in the name of family members, friends and companies.

On the other hand, as Saurabh remains elusive, his mother, Uma Sharma and state Congress’s chief Jitu Patwari have alleged threat to his life.

“There is threat to my son’s life. I’ve stated this in my application before the court, as the media has made his matter so high-profile that it may risk his life. I don’t know where he is right now nor have I been in his contact even over the phone since the last 10-12 days,” said Uma Sharma.