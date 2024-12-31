Manipur accounts for 77% of Northeast violence in 2023 amid ethnic strife: MHA report

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its annual report for the year 2023-24 has said that Manipur, which has been reeling under prolonged ethnic strife, which started in May 2023 between the majority Meitei group and Kuki tribe, has accounted for about 77 per cent of the total violent incidents in the entire northeastern region in the year 2023.
In the report, a copy of which is with this newspaper, the MHA said, in 2023, Manipur witnessed an increase in violent incidents due to ethnic clashes and this resulted in increasing the number of casualties of civilians and security forces personnel as compared to 2022.
The report said, that among the total 243 violent incidents that occurred in the Northeast, 187 took place in Manipur alone.
“The counter-insurgency operations in Manipur resulted in killing of 33 insurgents and arrest of 184 insurgents besides recovery of 49 weapons. Further, 80 cadres of insurgent outfits surrendered with 31 arms,” it read.
The report, however, contended that dealing with violent incidents primarily happens to be the responsibility of the state government, as it pertains to the maintenance of public order. But the central government has been consistently extending its support, as required by the state government, it added.
In the report, the MHA noted that the Centre took a series of “immediate and sustained” measures to deal with the emerging situation in the troubled state. During his visit to the state between May 29 and June 1, 2023, the Union Home Minister held more than 15 meetings with government officers, personnel of security forces, political leaders and scores of civil society members.
Then Nityanand Rai, the Minister of State for Home, monitored the situation by staying in Manipur from May 25 to June 17, 2023 on the direction of the Home Minister.
Meanwhile, the MHA in a separate statement said that the Centre has asked North-Eastern states having borders with Myanmar including Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur to map demographic data of people along the frontiers to help in the planned fencing and curbing infiltration.
The decision to ask the North-Eastern states in this regard assumes special significance given the MHA’s decision earlier this year to scrap the free movement regime (FMR) along the India -Myanmar border.
Recently, however, the MHA has directed the Manipur government to allow people living within 10 km along the borders to travel across on the basis of special passes issued by the border guarding force Assam Rifles.