Manipur accounts for 77% of Northeast violence in 2023 amid ethnic strife: MHA report

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its annual report for the year 2023-24 has said that Manipur, which has been reeling under prolonged ethnic strife, which started in May 2023 between the majority Meitei group and Kuki tribe, has accounted for about 77 per cent of the total violent incidents in the entire northeastern region in the year 2023.

In the report, a copy of which is with this newspaper, the MHA said, in 2023, Manipur witnessed an increase in violent incidents due to ethnic clashes and this resulted in increasing the number of casualties of civilians and security forces personnel as compared to 2022.

The report said, that among the total 243 violent incidents that occurred in the Northeast, 187 took place in Manipur alone.

“The counter-insurgency operations in Manipur resulted in killing of 33 insurgents and arrest of 184 insurgents besides recovery of 49 weapons. Further, 80 cadres of insurgent outfits surrendered with 31 arms,” it read.

The report, however, contended that dealing with violent incidents primarily happens to be the responsibility of the state government, as it pertains to the maintenance of public order. But the central government has been consistently extending its support, as required by the state government, it added.