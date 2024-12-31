Pak betting app scam: ED says promoters earned more than 50% profit

“The agency has so far seized more than 50 bogus companies and over 100 fake bank accounts and it is estimated that the total scam amounts to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore,” the source said.

Earlier, the ED sleuths conducted searches at 21 locations in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi as part of its probe. The alleged betting site is accused of illegally broadcasting the cricket Men’ T20 World Cup matches.

The ED has registered its case on the basis of an FIR registered by Cyber Crime police, Ahmedabad. “It was revealed that the website is allegedly operated from Dubai but is owned by Pakistani nationals,” the source said, adding that the betting games allegedly shown on the website was actually played in Philippines and other countries, where betting activities are legal.