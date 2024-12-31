PK booked as police action on Bihar PSC candidates turns into major row

PATNA: Political parties sought to corner the Nitish Kumar government on Monday, a day after police cane-charged and used water cannons against Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates protesting against alleged exam paper leak.

The candidates are staging protests in Patna demanding retest of the 70th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination. An FIR was lodged against Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor and 700 others after the protest march on Sunday.

Attacking the NDA government, leader of Opposition in the assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said question papers leaks had become a regular affair. He also targeted Prashant Kishor, calling his party a ‘B’ team of Nitish Kumar’s ruling alliance.