Poll politics & protagonists

Bihar

Nitish somersault, emergence of a new party

Bihar witnessed several twists and turns in 2024. It began with Nitish Kumar taking oath as the Chief Minister for a ninth time on January 28. He snapped ties with Lalu Prasad’s RJD, and drifted away from the INDIA bloc, to form the government with new ally BJP. The somersault left the top Opposition leaders flummoxed ahead of Lok Sabha polls. However, NDA’s tally from Bihar reduced from 39 to 30 in the LS. With the ‘double-engine’ government back in power, Bihar’s expectations on development front ran high. The year also saw the formation of a new political entity, Jan Suraaj Party, led by former analyst Prashant Kishor.

Gujarat

Major tragedies, Cong’s Banaskantha moment

Gujarat began 2024 with two tragic incidents. On January 18, a boat tragedy on Vadodara’s Harni Lake claimed 14 lives — including 12 schoolchildren and two teachers — during a picnic. Four months later, a deadly fire at the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot on May 25 killed 28 people, mostly youths. On the political front, the BJP saw its unmistakable dominance in Gujarat’s 26 Lok Sabha seats crumble, with the Congress wresting the Banaskantha seat. This marked the end of its clean sweep streak in the state since 2014. The loss came after a fiercely contested election, marked by internal turbulence and strategic defections.

Madhya Pradesh

Factory fire, jumbo deaths amid BJP comeback

The first half of the year saw the BJP achieving its long-standing goal of winning all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. And understandably, the Congress faced its worst-ever defeat, failing to secure even a single seat. Additionally, a major accident at a firecracker factory in Harda resulted in 11 fatalities and injured 200 others. Other significant events during the course of the year included the deaths of 10 wild elephants in Bandhavgarh national park, possibly due to Kodo millet crop mycotoxin poisoning. The year also saw the dismantling of several major crime rings, an impact likely to be felt in 2025 as well.