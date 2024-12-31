Protest over ecozone notification in Gujarat ignites political firestorm between former rivals

AHMEDABAD: Protests over the eco-sensitive zone issue in 196 villages across Gujarat's Junagadh, Gir, Somnath, and Amreli districts have sparked a political storm, with tensions escalating rapidly.

What began as a movement led by farmers and local political leaders has now transformed into a battleground of shifting loyalties and fiery exchanges.

The controversy gained momentum as two former MLAs, who recently switched from Congress and AAP to BJP, became central figures in the conflict.

The political temperature rose further yesterday when AAP leader Praveen Ram issued sharp rebuttals to BJP leader Bhupat Bhayani, intensifying the dispute into a heated three-way political tussle.