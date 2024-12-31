Protest over ecozone notification in Gujarat ignites political firestorm between former rivals

AHMEDABAD: Protests over the eco-sensitive zone issue in 196 villages across Gujarat's Junagadh, Gir, Somnath, and Amreli districts have sparked a political storm, with tensions escalating rapidly.
What began as a movement led by farmers and local political leaders has now transformed into a battleground of shifting loyalties and fiery exchanges.
The controversy gained momentum as two former MLAs, who recently switched from Congress and AAP to BJP, became central figures in the conflict.
The political temperature rose further yesterday when AAP leader Praveen Ram issued sharp rebuttals to BJP leader Bhupat Bhayani, intensifying the dispute into a heated three-way political tussle.
The controversy over the eco-sensitive zone in Gujarat's Junagadh district took a dramatic turn when Congress-turned-BJP leader Harshad Ribdia openly backed farmers opposing the ecozone at a rally in Moti Monpari. This public stance set the stage for political friction, as former AAP leader-turned-BJP Leader Bhupat Bhayani responded with an indirect attack on Ribdia, escalating tensions.
The clash carries added weight as both Ribdia and Bhayani share a political history in Visavadar, Junagadh. Ribdia, once a Congress MLA, joined the BJP and contested the Visavadar seat in 2022, while Bhayani ran against him under the AAP banner, securing a win.
However, Bhayani’s later resignation as an MLA to join the BJP left the seat vacant, fueling the ongoing rivalry and adding layers to the unfolding political drama.
BJP leader Bhupat Bhayani took a sharp jab at his rival Ribdia over the eco-sensitive zone issue, telling the media, "I want to ask the leaders who have come out on the ecozone issue, if they are so concerned about farmers, why has the Visavadar Assembly suffered a huge loss due to the mistakes of certain individuals? Visavadar has been left without representation."
His remarks come amid mounting political tension over the farmers' protests in the region. Bhayani didn’t stop there, further questioning the intentions of his opponents.
"I want to ask such people, why don't you have political sportsmanship? Why are you hiding behind farmers to fire your political guns? Why are you exploiting farmers' struggles to further your political ambitions?"
The comments underline the intensifying political battle surrounding the ecozone issue, with accusations flying fast among rival leaders. The ecozone controversy has brought AAP leader Praveen Ram and BJP leader Bhupat Bhayani into confrontation.
Taking a sharp dig at Bhayani, Praveen Ram remarked, "Bhupat Bhayani has no knowledge of the Ecozone Act." Responding to the escalating war of words, Praveen Ram Said" Regardless of the party they belong to—if needed, they must step up to support the farmers."