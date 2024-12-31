Punjab Police arrest 559 gangsters, 66 terrorists in 2024; register 12,255 cases under NDPS Act

CHANDIGARH: In a major crackdown on crime, the Punjab Police in 2024 arrested 559 gangsters, recovered 482 weapons, and blocked 483 social media accounts promoting violence and glorifying criminals. During 64 encounters, three gangsters were neutralized, and 63 others were apprehended following exchanges of fire with law enforcement.
Meanwhile, 12 terror modules were busted with the arrest of 66 terrorists besides registering 12,255 cases and arresting 8935 drug smugglers.
Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill here today said, "From the series of attacks on police establishments to the high-profile killings of Hindu leader Vikas Bagga at Nangal and ex-terrorist Rattandeep Singh, the Punjab police have left no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.’’
He said that the state police arrested 8,935 drug smugglers, including 210 major offenders and 1,213 commercial cases, in 2024. The police also recovered 1,099 kg heroin, 991 kg opium, 414 quintals of poppy husk and 2.94 lakh tablets, capsules, injections, vials of Pharma opioids from across the state. Drug money worth Rs 14.73 crores was recovered this year.
"Punjab Police has successfully executed the orders of preventive detention of two notorious drug smugglers, including Gurdeep Singh alias Raano Sarpanch of Ludhiana and Avtar Singh alias Tari of Gurdaspur, using special provisions under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act,” Gill said.
The IGP highlighted that police have also forfeited 531 properties worth Rs 335 crores of major smugglers this year. The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) along with field units busted 198 gangster modules after arresting 559 gangsters and recovered 482 weapons, 102 vehicles used in criminal activities, 7 kg heroin and Rs 2.14 crore drug money from their possession.
"Unfortunately, one of our colleagues was martyred, while nine police personnel had sustained injuries during the exchange of fires,” he said. He further said that the Internal Security Wing had busted 12 terror modules with the arrest of 66 terrorists after recovering two Rifles, 76 revolvers and pistols, two Tiffin IEDs, 758 grams RDX and other explosives, four hand grenades and 257 drones.
The state police additionally recovered 185 kg heroin, 24 pistols, one AK-47 rifle, one IED and Rs 4.18 lakh drug money dropped via drones, he said, while adding that there were 513 drone sightings this year. Gill said that in action against the use of mobile phones inside jails, the Punjab Police has also blacklisted as many as 2348 IMEI numbers and blocked 731 mobile numbers.
At least 483 social media accounts glorifying gangsters and promoting violence have been blocked. Gill said that the Punjab Government had already sanctioned Rs 45.19 crore for the installation of CCTV cameras for several districts and border areas to further intensify the surveillance and keep vigil against drug smugglers and anti-social elements.
Apart from this, 426 high-end vehicles have been added to the fleet of the Punjab Police.
He said that cyber reporting increased by a whopping 82.7 per cent compared to the previous year. The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting helpline (1930) received 35,201 complaints, with Rs 467.1 crores reported in fraud and Rs 73.34 crores saved via lien marking, he said, while adding that Punjab even ranked one nationally for lien marking in July. The division also blocked over 7,500 URLs containing harmful content and trained 966 personnel in cybercrime handling.
Gill said that 28 new cyber crime police stations were established across the state, resulting in the registration of 374 FIRs which led to the arrest of 64 individuals.