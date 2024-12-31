Punjab Police arrest 559 gangsters, 66 terrorists in 2024; register 12,255 cases under NDPS Act

CHANDIGARH: In a major crackdown on crime, the Punjab Police in 2024 arrested 559 gangsters, recovered 482 weapons, and blocked 483 social media accounts promoting violence and glorifying criminals. During 64 encounters, three gangsters were neutralized, and 63 others were apprehended following exchanges of fire with law enforcement.

Meanwhile, 12 terror modules were busted with the arrest of 66 terrorists besides registering 12,255 cases and arresting 8935 drug smugglers.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill here today said, "From the series of attacks on police establishments to the high-profile killings of Hindu leader Vikas Bagga at Nangal and ex-terrorist Rattandeep Singh, the Punjab police have left no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.’’

He said that the state police arrested 8,935 drug smugglers, including 210 major offenders and 1,213 commercial cases, in 2024. The police also recovered 1,099 kg heroin, 991 kg opium, 414 quintals of poppy husk and 2.94 lakh tablets, capsules, injections, vials of Pharma opioids from across the state. Drug money worth Rs 14.73 crores was recovered this year.

"Punjab Police has successfully executed the orders of preventive detention of two notorious drug smugglers, including Gurdeep Singh alias Raano Sarpanch of Ludhiana and Avtar Singh alias Tari of Gurdaspur, using special provisions under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act,” Gill said.