Rahul, Priyanka slam BJP govt over death of Dalit inside police station

BHOPAL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condemned the death of a Dalit youth in police custody at Dewas in Madhya Pradesh and said it is not possible without the support of the government.

He claimed that the Congress will not tolerate “shameful and highly condemnable” incidents. The party will continue to fight for the rights of “Bahujans” and get justice for them.

“On one hand, Dalit youth was killed in police custody in MP’s Dewas. On the other hand, tribal women were tied to trees and beaten in Balasore, Odisha. Both these incidents are sad, shameful and highly condemnable,” he posted on X.

“Due to the Manuvadi thinking of the BJP, such incidents are happening one after another in the states ruled by them – this isn’t possible without the government’s support. Such barbarism against the Bahujans of the country won’t be tolerated at any cost,” he added.