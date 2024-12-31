Vajpayee’s ‘good goverance’, Modi schemes on BJP agenda
NEW DELHI: After celebrating the Constitution Day, the BJP is gearing up for a year-long ‘Sangathan Parva’ coinciding with Atal Jayanti in which former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ‘good governance’ will be highlighted. During the campaign, the party will also showcase Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes and his model of ‘minimum government, maximum governance’, sources said.
“At the heart of ‘Sangathan Parva’ is a comprehensive outreach campaign that combines Vajpayee’s legacy with Modi’s governance policies oriented towards development with ‘saab ke saath saab ke vikas’,” said a senior BJP leader.
A series of programmes will be held to mark the year-long Atal jayanti till December 25, 2025 in which Congress’s handling of issues, including the allegation of the BJP defaming BR Ambedkar in parliament, will be countered, the BJP leader said. “The planned activities will emphasise progress across sectors under Modi’s leadership and address how the Congress has undermined Ambedkar’s ideologies,” he said.
BJP leaders said that preparations for the campaign are being done along with completion of district- and state-level organisational polls in the run-up to the election of a new national party president.
During a meeting on Sunday, BJP office-bearers from state to central levels discussed strategies for implementing ‘Sangathan Parva’ and engaging with the public throughout the year. The agenda also covered preparations for the organisational elections, slated for February, in which party chief JP Nadda’s successor will be chosen.
On December 26, BJP leaders held a crucial meeting with RSS functionaries at the party headquarters. “The discussion centred on ensuring better coordination during the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and streamlining the Sangathan Parva activities,” a party leader said.
“BJP wants to use the Sangathan Parva as a strategic opportunity to bolster grassroots engagement while reinforcing its governance credentials and exposing the opposition failures,” the leader said.
The party has set the deadline to wrap the Sangathan Parva activities by January 15 before BJP president’s election.
‘Sangathan Parva’
BJP office-bearers from state to central levels discussed strategies for implementing ‘Sangathan Parva’ and engaging with the public throughout the year. The agenda also covered preparations for the organisational elections, slated for February, in which party Nadda’s successor will be chosen.