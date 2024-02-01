300 tourists stuck near Atal tunnel rescued

CHANDIGARH: Some 300 tourist stranded near the South Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang of Kullu of Himachal Pradesh after heavy snowfall were rescued. After a long dry spell of nearly two months, snow in the hill state and widespread rain in its lower reaches brought cheers to the farmers and hoteliers in the region.

As several places in upper Shimla got first snow of the season, also Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Kullu witnessed snow fall. Himachal Pradesh Police rescued 300 tourists stranded near the South Portal (SP) of the Atal tunnel in Rohtang after heavy snowfall on Tuesday evening.

Superintendent of Police of Kullu, Sakshi Verma said that some 300 people were stuck due to the snowfall yesterday evening as they were coming back to Sissu side on north portal of the tunnel as their vehicles could not come down so the police and local administration sent rescue vehicles and people were brought down. District administration officials including DSP and others and team conducted a rescue operation.