Brakes or stoning? Rahul’s car damaged

KOLAKATA: The rear windshield of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s car was shattered on Wednesday near the Bihar-Bengal border during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. While the Congress attributed it to the application of sudden brakes, the party’s Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury blamed it on stone pelting. He was in the car when the incident happened. No one was injured.

The yatra entered Bengal’s Malda district on the same day CM Mamata Banerjee blamed the CPI(M) for her party’s bitter relations with the Congress. The yatra reached Malda after a roadshow in Katihar, Bihar. After travelling for 38 km in the car with a broken windscreen, Rahul got down at the designated spot and inspected the car.