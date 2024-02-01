Brakes or stoning? Rahul’s car damaged

KOLAKATA: The rear windshield of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s car was shattered on Wednesday near the Bihar-Bengal border during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. While the Congress attributed it to the application of sudden brakes, the party’s Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury blamed it on stone pelting. He was in the car when the incident happened. No one was injured.
The yatra entered Bengal’s Malda district on the same day CM Mamata Banerjee blamed the CPI(M) for her party’s bitter relations with the Congress. The yatra reached Malda after a roadshow in Katihar, Bihar. After travelling for 38 km in the car with a broken windscreen, Rahul got down at the designated spot and inspected the car.
West Bengal police said the windscreen was smashed in Katihar. “Rahul was travelling in a bus. As part of the party’s protocol, the state heads of the party exchanged party flag on the rooftop of the bus. After reaching Bengal, Rahul boarded the car as the road was narrow and the damaged rear windscreen was noticed,” said a police officer. Rahul carried on with the yatra perched on top of an open-hood jeep.
Different strokes from Didi, Cong
While Mamata claimed the incident occured in Bihar, the Congress said it happened in Malda but because brakes had to be applied as a woman had come in front of the car