Budget 2024 focuses on research and development 

Even though the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had promised that there would be no big announcements in the vote-on-account, she seems to have made an exception for slipping in a few incentives to encourage research and development in the private sector.

This comprised a new scheme “for strengthening deep tech technologies for defense purposes.” and setting up another fund for private sector R&D.

While it was not clear what she meant by deep tech technology, the fact that she linked it to self sufficiency in the defence sector indicates that it is related to the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing to enhance India’s defense capabilities.

The Rs 1 Lakh crore fund however was for all sectors.