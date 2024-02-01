Jharkhand: Champai Soren awaits Governor's invite to replace JMM chief as new CM

RANCHI: Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren has been elected as their leader by legislators of the JMM-Congress ruling alliance, after the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a land scam case.
Champai has staked claim to form a new government. He has handed over the list of 47 MLAs supporting him to the Governor CP Radhakrishanan. However, the Governor is yet to invite him to form government.
Shibu Soren's 'Hanuman'
Also JMM Vice President, Champai Soren has been an associate of JMM patriarch Shibu Soren. He supported Shibu Soren during the Jharkhand movement. Widely known among his supporters as Jharkhand Tiger, he is described as Shibu Soren's ‘Hanuman.’
Clad in loose shirt-pants, chappal on feet and wavy white hair, Champai is known to be living a simple life style.
Champai Soren's staturee could be gauged from the fact that Hemant Soren could be seen touching Champai's feet and taking blessings on public platforms.
When Hemant Soren's wife attended the legislature party meeting at CM House on Tuesday for the first time, she also first touched the feet of Champai Soren and took his blessings, after which she sat with the MLAs.
Born on 15 September 1978, Champai Soren spent his childhood in Dumka and completed his schooling from a government school. He was married to Manko at an early age and has four sons and three daughters.
The six time MLA, who has represented Saraikela Assembly constituency from 1991 and 2019, has lost only one election. It was in the year 2000. Since 2005, he has been continuously winning the assembly elections from Seraikela.
Champai launched his political career with a victory as an independent candiate in the by-election from Seraikela Assembly seat in 1991. In 1995 he contested elections on JMM ticket and won. Champai was also made a Cabinet Minister in Arjun Munda-led BJP-JMM government during September 2010 to 18 January 2013. Champai was made the Food Supply and Science and Technology Minister when Hemant Soren became CM for the first time. Later in July 2013, Champai Soren was made the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Transport in the JMM-led alliance government of Hemant Soren which lasted for 1 year, five months and fifteen days. Again in 2019, when Hemant Soren became the Chief Minister became Chief Minister for the second time, he was made the Minister of Transport, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare.
According to political experts, Champai Soren may be the Chief Minister, but the decisions will still be taken by Shibu Soren family.