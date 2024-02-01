Jharkhand: Champai Soren awaits Governor's invite to replace JMM chief as new CM

RANCHI: Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren has been elected as their leader by legislators of the JMM-Congress ruling alliance, after the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a land scam case.

Champai has staked claim to form a new government. He has handed over the list of 47 MLAs supporting him to the Governor CP Radhakrishanan. However, the Governor is yet to invite him to form government.

Shibu Soren's 'Hanuman'

Also JMM Vice President, Champai Soren has been an associate of JMM patriarch Shibu Soren. He supported Shibu Soren during the Jharkhand movement. Widely known among his supporters as Jharkhand Tiger, he is described as Shibu Soren's ‘Hanuman.’

Clad in loose shirt-pants, chappal on feet and wavy white hair, Champai is known to be living a simple life style.

Champai Soren's staturee could be gauged from the fact that Hemant Soren could be seen touching Champai's feet and taking blessings on public platforms.

When Hemant Soren's wife attended the legislature party meeting at CM House on Tuesday for the first time, she also first touched the feet of Champai Soren and took his blessings, after which she sat with the MLAs.

Born on 15 September 1978, Champai Soren spent his childhood in Dumka and completed his schooling from a government school. He was married to Manko at an early age and has four sons and three daughters.

The six time MLA, who has represented Saraikela Assembly constituency from 1991 and 2019, has lost only one election. It was in the year 2000. Since 2005, he has been continuously winning the assembly elections from Seraikela.