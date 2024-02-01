Congress hopeful of clinching seat-sharing deal with TMC in Bengal: Ramesh

In Murshidabad, a minority-dominated district, the Congress presently has one out of the three seats.

Ramesh's confidence in getting the TMC along in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal follows Banerjee's declaration on Wednesday that she would not allocate any seats to the Congress, alleging that the party had aligned with the CPI(M) to bolster the BJP's prospects in the state.

"I have heard about her statement, but it reflects her opinion, not the consensus of the alliance. Both the TMC and the Congress share the common goal of defeating the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Ramesh remarked.

Regarding the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leadership's reluctance to engage in any coalition with the TMC in Bengal, Ramesh clarified, "Representatives from the CPI(M), Congress, TMC, and other parties were present in all meetings of the opposition bloc."

Banerjee reiterated during a public distribution event on Wednesday that the TMC had opted to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls independently in the state after the Congress declined her proposal to contest two seats.

While the CPI(M), Congress and TMC are part of the 27-party opposition bloc INDIA, in West Bengal, the Congress has formed an alliance with the CPI (M) against both the TMC and BJP.

"Our objective in Bengal is clear: to oust the BJP. We must ensure that the BJP is defeated in the 18 seats it clinched in West Bengal during the last elections," Ramesh emphasized.