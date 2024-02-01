Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren sent to one-day judicial custody

RANCHI: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, following his arrest on Wednesday, was produced before the PMLA Court in Ranchi, from where he was sent to judicial custody for a day.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought a remand of 10 days for Soren, but the court reserved its orders for Friday after hearing arguments from both sides.

“ED has sought a 10-day remand for Hemant Soren. The court, however, has kept its order reserve and sent him to judicial custody,” said the ED’s counsel. The JMM executive president will be taken to Birsa Munda Central Jail, he added.

According to the advocate, the PMLA court is likely to pass its order on Friday.

Notably, the JMM leader was arrested on Wednesday night in an alleged money laundering case after resigning as Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state Transport Minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.

Soren was arrested after a marathon seven hours of grilling by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case at his official residence.