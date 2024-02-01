High-powered committee to study population control, announces Finance Minister Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern that rising population growth and demographic changes are posing challenges to the goal of Viksit Bharat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the formation of a high-powered committee, which will be mandated to “comprehensively” look into these challenges and give recommendations.

In her interim budget speech, Sitharaman said that a high-powered committee will be formed to extensively consider the challenges of fast population growth and demographic changes.

The committee will be mandated to make recommendations for addressing these challenges comprehensively about the goal of Viksit Bharat, she added.

India overtook China as the world's most populous country in 2023. The UN said that China's population peaked at 1.426 billion in 2022 and started falling. Projections indicate that the size of the Chinese population could drop below 1 billion before the end of the century. By contrast, India's population is expected to continue growing for several decades, it said.

Welcoming the announcement, Poonam Mutreja, the Executive Director of the Population Foundation of India (PFI), told The New Indian Express, “We hope this committee will be driven by the rich demographic data India has and recognise that though India has surpassed China as the world most populous country, we have done well in stabilising population growth.”

“The need of the hour is to address the challenges and opportunities presented by the ongoing demographic changes in India. We must plan for investing in the 360 million young population and the increasingly aging population's needs,” she said.